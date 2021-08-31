Walmart, Lowe's, Apple commit to Hurricane Ida relief efforts

An increasing number of companies are investing in Hurricane Ida relief efforts after the storm pummeled the Gulf Coast over the weekend.

Major retailers from Lowe's to Walmart and even tech giants like Apple are stepping up to help after Ida hit the U.S. mainland Sunday, causing catastrophic damage and flooding.

The storm, which made landfall in Louisiana and retained hurricane status nearly to Mississippi, also knocked out power for over a million residents, leaving them without refrigeration or air conditioning amid the sweltering summer heat.

In response, Walmart Inc. said in a tweet that it pledged up to $5 million "for response and recovery efforts, with more support to come."

Its first priority will be to provide resources to shelters and organizations on the ground, the company said.

Likewise, Lowe's is donating $2 million to support relief efforts. One million dollars will be used to help disaster relief partners including the American Red Cross provide emergency shelter, food, relief and rebuilding supplies. The remaining $1 million will be used for product donations.

Lowe's CEO Marvin Ellison estimated that the donated funds will "help recovery and rebuilding efforts for months to come."

"In addition, we are assisting our associates in the hurricane's path by helping with evacuation expenses, deploying emergency response teams and doubling our company match through our Employee Relief Fund," Ellison added.

On Monday, Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted that the company is also donating to "relief and recovery efforts on the ground." However, Cook stopped short of announcing how much the company would invest in order to do so.

"Our thoughts are with everyone in Hurrican Ida's path, especially those sheltering in Louisiana, and we're grateful for the first responders who are helping keep communities safe," Cook tweeted.

Representatives for Apple didn't immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

Ida — a Category 4 storm — hit on the same date Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier, coming ashore about 45 miles west of where Category 3 Katrina first struck land.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.