Starbucks employee at NJ location tests positive for hepatitis A, patrons told to be vaccinated

A local New Jersey health department is urging patrons who went to a specific Starbucks coffee shop in Gloucester Township on certain days this month to get vaccinated for hepatitis A after an employee tested positive.

Anyone who went to the Blackwood Clementon Road Starbucks in Clementon on Nov. 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 or 13 should get the vaccine out of an abundance of caution, the Camden County Department of Health said, according to NJ.com.

The county was notified of the employee’s infection on Wednesday, FOX 29 in Philadelphia reported.

Hepatitis, a highly contagious liver infection, is rarely fatal and is usually mild but severe cases can hang on for months. Symptoms include nausea and diarrhea, tiredness, fever, jaundice, stomach pain and dark urine. People with liver conditions are at higher risk.

An investigation at the Starbucks didn’t uncover any health violations. The store was temporarily closed until all of the employees had been vaccinated.

Patrons who may have been infected were urged to get vaccinated as soon as possible. The county is setting up a vaccination clinic on Friday, NJ.com reported.

"There’s a limited time that people can get the vaccine where it’s effective," Caryelle Lasher with the Camden County Health Department said, according to FOX 29. "For people who were exposed if they get the vaccine within two weeks of that exposure they can prevent hepatitis and prevent getting ill."