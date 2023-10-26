L.L. Bean temporarily closes some Maine stores as precaution in response to Lewiston shooting

L.L. Bean said many sites it operates in Maine had closed Thursday "out of an abundance of caution" in response to last night’s deadly mass shooting in Lewiston.

The retailer known for selling Bean boots and other outdoors products informed the public of the move on Thursday, the day after 18 people died and 13 others were injured in a mass shooting state police believe was committed by suspect Robert Card.

The closures applied to Thursday, according to a statement published on the retailer's website.

CNN earlier reported on the company closing stores

L.L. Bean said its Freeport-based stores "will be closed today, Thursday, October 26." Its website listed five locations in that town, including its flagship.

The hours of operation for the flagship store, which attracts 3 million shoppers annually, typically run 24/7, according to a recent press release from the company.

Other sites it chose to temporarily shutter included its Freeport order fulfillment center, returns buildings, photo studio and headquarters, according to its press release. Manufacturing centers in Lewiston and Brunswick kept their doors shut too.

LEWISTON, MAINE, MASS SHOOTINGS LEAVE 18 DEAD AS MANHUNT UNDERWAY FOR SUSPECT ROBERT CARD

L.L. Bean said its priority "is, and will remain, the health and safety of our employees and customers."

Fox News Digital reported residents in many areas around Lewiston have been told to shelter in place. Those orders have come as authorities continued Thursday afternoon to search for Card, who is still at large.

"Maine is more than just a place to us; it’s our home, our community, and our family," L.L. Bean also said. "Our hearts and thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy in our beloved state. We urge all of our neighbors to stay safe and look out for one another while we process these events together."

Freeport-based L.L. Bean’s retail footprint spans over 90 locations in the U.S., Canada and Japan, according to the company.

Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.