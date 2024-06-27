How are LEGO sets designed? History of the popular toys built brick by brick

The multibillion-dollar LEGO company has been producing popular products that both kids and adults enjoy since it was founded in 1932.

LEGO sets range widely in complexity. There are quite straightforward sets that can quickly be built, while others are extremely detailed and take hours, sometimes even multiple days, to put together.

Each LEGO set is labeled with how many pieces it contains, how big the final product stands, as well as the reccommended age associated with each set, making it very easy to find the one that is best for you.

The themes of LEGO sets also range widely, from "Star Wars" to "Harry Potter," and even landmarks like the Colosseum and Eiffel Tower.

The LEGO company has a long history, but it didn't begin with the building blocks that we know and love today.

The company was founded in 1932 by Ole Kirk Christiansen, according to the LEGO website. The company has remained in the family to this day.

LEGO started out with wooden toys, like cars and airplanes, according to the source.

A few years later, the company got its name, which is an abbreviation of two Danish words, "leg godt," according to the company's website, which means "play well."

The building of the beloved LEGO sets all starts with an idea. Designers, who are based in Denmark, first come up with the theme. This could be a brand-new series, or an addition to one of the many that already exist.

Once an idea is formulated, it's time for the design team to start working on different sized sets that are ideal for a range of fans, according to LEGO.

In a world full of technology, the process of creating a LEGO set is a very hands-on process. After all, designers need to make sure the sets are functional for users.

When designing sets, builders will use existing pieces and also design new ones if necessary.

Following this comes lots of testing, to ensure that the set will stay together.

The last step to creating a LEGO set is coming up with the instructions for users to follow. Creating instructions is a collaborative and detailed process, as each step must be clear and precise for users.

The design team works together to make decisions such as how many pieces will be included in each step, the angle shown in the booklet and more, according to the LEGO website.

Among the final steps are taking photographs for packaging and deciding what box is needed for the set.