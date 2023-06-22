Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas boutique, other businesses forced to make changes because of record retail crime

Retailers lost approximately $100B to theft in 2022, according to the National Retail Federation

Retailers forced to change operations after record retail crime

The National Retail Federation estimates retailers lost $100 billion last year to theft.

Retail crime is at a record high, and thieves are becoming bolder than ever.

"We've just had a lot of stressful situations where me or like one of my coworkers have gotten hit trying to get stuff back," said Mae McRae, the manager of Las Vegas boutique Eden Sky. "We have people who completely fill up their hands and just run out. No care in the world."

The online resale market, especially for luxury items, grew during the pandemic, and people are penny-pinching for everyday items, retail experts said, reporting apparel items as the most common target for thieves.

"A couple of days ago, one of my clients was in another store, and there were three people walking out. They had armfuls of clothing, and he said, ‘Wait a minute, did they buy that?’" said Linda Johansen-James, the CEO and founder of International Retail Group (IRG), which helps entrepreneurs and consumer brands test and launch products in stores.

CRIME REMAINS TOP ISSUE FOR WALMART, RETAIL EXECUTIVES

Person looking at rack in clothing store

Apparel items are most commonly stolen, retail experts said. (Reuters/Brendan McDermid / Reuters Photos)

The National Retail Federation found retailers lost approximately $100 billion last year, which is up from $94 billion in 2021 and $91 billion in 2020.

"They're getting more comfortable with it because we won’t chase after them," McRae said of shoplifters, noting how many retailers train employees to not go after the shoplifter for safety reasons.

In most states, $950 is the minimum amount required to prosecute theft as a felony, according to the IRG.

OAKLAND BUSINESS OWNERS MAKE UNUSUAL CHOICE ON CASH AMID CRIME CRISIS

Many small businesses don't have enough money to close or relocate like some big stores in large cities have recently.

The decades-old Westfield Mall in downtown San Francisco announced its closure earlier this month in response to record retail crime, including shoplifting, robbery and organized theft rings.

"People don't have as much money, but they still want to have those items and they know that retailers aren't going to prosecute and that they're not going to go after them," Johansen-James said.

Front of Westfield's San Francisco Centre

The decades-old Westfield Mall in downtown San Francisco closed in response to record retail crime. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The stores that decided to stay open have had to make some changes. 

Eden Sky boutique hired private security, closed fitting rooms, placed more expensive items on higher shelves, and enhanced employee training.

Small business has had to make changes in response to retail crime

Eden Sky, a boutique in Las Vegas, displays a warning sign to shoplifters: "Shoplifters will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law." (Fox News / Fox News)

Retailers like Walmart have also started locking up essential items such as shaving cream and deodorant.

In efforts to slow down the theft surge, the IRG suggested that business owners move cash registers to the front of the store, install plenty of mirrors and security cameras, and staff multiple employees each shift.