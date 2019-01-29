Lampert's Sears rescue bid a problem for pensioners?

While former CEO Eddie Lampert may have given bankrupt retailer Sears another chance at life, one group he appears to have left out of the deal is the company’s pensioners.

Continue Reading Below

Over the weekend, the federal Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. (PBGC) filed documents with U.S. Bankruptcy Court protesting Lampert’s $5 billion bid, saying it doesn’t account for a very large funding gap for pension plans that has existed for years.

The company’s long-term pension obligations have been underfunded by more than $1 billion for years – PBGC recently said they are 64 percent funded. PBGC insures pensions on behalf of the federal government and protects workers plans – making it Sears’ largest unsecured creditor.

Sears’ two pension plans cover 90,000 people. PBGC announced on Jan. 18 that it was moving to assume responsibility for those pension plans “because it is clear that Sears’ continuation of the plans is no longer possible.” It said it hopes to terminate the plans by the end of this month.

In anticipation that Sears would go under, PBGC attempted to protect itself by taking stakes in the Kenmore and DieHard brands, according to The Wall Street Journal, however Lampert’s rescue deal would eliminate its interests in those brands.

Advertisement

PBGC is just the latest creditor to take issue with the deal: A group requested permission to sue Lampert and his hedge fund ESL Investments earlier this month for allegedly stripping the best assets out of the company and contributing to its demise.

ESL declined to comment on PBGC's recent court filing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Earlier this month, Sears accepted a $5.2 billion bid from Lampert’s hedge fund ESL Investments, saving the department store from potential liquidation. The deal, which still requires approval from a bankruptcy court, is expected to keep about 400 stores open and maintain as many as 50,000 jobs.

As previously reported by FOX Business, the retailer faces a tough road ahead if Lampert’s deal is approved in court. Sears’ severely diminished store count presents a number of distinct challenges, including impacting its ability to attract a core customer, diminishing its ability to compete with rivals, amid other obstacles related to its reorganization process.