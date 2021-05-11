L Brands to spin off Victoria's Secret

L Brands will spin-off Victoria's Secret instead of selling it, the company said Tuesday.

The lingerie brand's parent company announced a plan to make Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works two separate publicly traded companies.

"Ultimately, the Board concluded that the spin-off of Victoria’s Secret into a separate, public company would provide shareholders with more value than a sale," L Brands said.

The transaction is slated to close in August.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.