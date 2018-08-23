Kroger to stop using single-use plastic bags by 2025

Grocery store chain Kroger said Thursday it plans to stop using single-use plastic bags by 2025.

Continue Reading Below

Some estimates suggest that 100 billion single-use plastic bags are thrown away in the U.S. every year. Currently, less than 5 percent of plastic bags are recycled annually in America, and single-use plastic bags are the fifth-most common single-use plastic found in the environment by magnitude.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg KR KROGER 31.74 +0.38 +1.21%

Seattle-based QFC will be Kroger’s first retail division to phase out single-use plastic bags. The company expects QFC's transition to be completed in 2019.

Kroger operates 2,779 retail food stores.