Kroger to stop using single-use plastic bags by 2025

Grocery store chain Kroger said Thursday it plans to stop using single-use plastic bags by 2025.
Some estimates suggest that 100 billion single-use plastic bags are thrown away in the U.S. every year. Currently, less than 5 percent of plastic bags are recycled annually in America, and single-use plastic bags are the fifth-most common single-use plastic found in the environment by magnitude.
Seattle-based QFC will be Kroger’s first retail division to phase out single-use plastic bags. The company expects QFC's transition to be completed in 2019.
Kroger operates 2,779 retail food stores.