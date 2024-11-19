Kristen Louelle Gaffney, SI model and 'MAHA' mom, launches kids soft snack brand as healthy alternative

Amid the rush of support and ridicule for the health and political movement "Make America Healthy Again" led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to combat chronic disease as part of President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet, one "MAHA" mom is taking a step forward and launching her own line of nourishing kids snacks.

Sports Illustrated model Kristen Louelle Gaffney has been a champion of good health for years, but more specifically since the global outbreak of COVID-19 and during her third pregnancy when she kick-started the first steps in founding Super True.

"We started to question health," Gaffney told FOX Business during a video interview. "We started to question our food and we really all looked inside and said, ‘Am I doing the work? Am I doing the best I can to be the best version of myself?’"

Gaffney is married to Ty Gaffney, a former NFL running back, and the couple share three children together.

"Things that I thought I was giving my kids, I thought were healthy," she said. "I quickly learned they were not. I was fooled by labels and marketing."

The chocolate chip brownie and peanut butter banana chocolate chip bars are gluten-free, non-GMO, free of dairy and artificial ingredients or dyes and colored by nature. Each bar is packed with six grams of protein, seven grams of fiber and sweetened with monk fruit and Stevia extract.

Most importantly to Gaffney, the products are rid of any and all toxic seed oils.

"If we’re looking for one thing to avoid, it’s to turn around those ingredients and avoid those hateful eight," Gaffney said of refined oils including soy, cottonseed, safflower, rice bran, grape-seed, canola, corn and sunflower oil.

Despite the Super True superhero characters on the packaging looking strikingly similar to Gaffney and her husband, she laughs that it was not intentional.

"For me, when it came to branding, I wanted kids to go down the aisle, or I guess in today’s day and age, look on their parents' phone, and be like, ‘I want that,’" Gaffney said. "It needed to be bright and fun and energetic."

"For me, as a consumer, I noticed most healthy things were brown, recycled, sustainable, which is great, but it wasn't attractive," she added.

As for the future of the fictional fighters, Gaffney says the sky is the limit, and growing their storylines through books, a YouTube channel or even a film is achievable.

Provided parents are looking to be entertained and seeking food education for their children, Gaffney says the Super True social media accounts will be a "cheeky" place for users.

"I want it to feel like a brand and a community," she said.

With a select group of board advisers who also support the growing goals of women-owned brands, including Bobbie baby formula, Coterie Diapers and Ergobaby, Gaffney hopes to engage parents across America in providing a healthier home for children.

She told FOX Business her greatest manifestation is to receive a stamp of approval from the leader of the Department of Health and Human Services himself, RFK Jr.

"I think that would be a major win," Gaffney said.