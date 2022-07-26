Klondike discontinues Choco Taco after nearly 4 decades on the market

Klondike's Choco Taco ice cream treat was discontinued after being available to customers for nearly 40 years, according to the company.

A representative for Klondike, which is owned by parent company Unilever, said the treat was discontinued in July because of a surge in demand over the past two years for other Klondike products.

"Unfortunately, the Choco Taco has been discontinued in both 1ct and 4ct packs," Klondike wrote on Twitter in response to a user asking for confirmation of the news.

"Over the past 2 years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide," the company continued.

Replying to another user disappointed about the product being discontinued, Klondike urged customers to try their other treats.

"A necessary but unfortunate part of this process is that we sometimes must discontinue products, even a beloved item like Choco Taco. We know this may be very disappointing, and hope you’ll try our other delicious frozen treats!" the company wrote.

In a response to another Twitter user, Klondike wrote, "We know Choco Taco is a huge fan favorite and a top seller for our out-of-home business, so this is particularly painful. We're working hard to find a way to bring Choco Taco back to ice cream trucks in the coming years."

The Choco Taco is a frozen treat featuring a taco-shaped waffle cone filled with vanilla ice cream and is partially covered with milk chocolate and topped with peanuts.

Jack and Jill Ice Cream employee Alan Drazen came up with the idea of the Choco Taco in 1983. The product was only distributed to ice cream trucks until 1993, prior to Unilever purchasing the company. The name was then changed from Jack and Jill to Klondike.

The taco-shaped dessert was sold at Taco Bell at one point, but the product was dropped from the menu in 2015. Taco Bell partnered with Klondike in February to bring back the Choco Taco to 20 of the fast food restaurant's stores for a limited time to celebrate Klondike's 100-year anniversary.