Kid-friendly restaurants? OpenTable reveals 2019's top 50

Looking for a great place to take the kids to dinner? Well, look no further. Fifty restaurants have made OpenTable, Inc.'s 2019 list of most child-friendly eateries.
Continue Reading Below
The online reservation service said it evaluated over 12 million reviews from over 30,000 U.S. restaurants from July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019. Rather than ranking all 50, OpenTable listed them in alphabetical order.
MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM...
The restaurants on the list hail from all over the country, including 16 states and Washington, D.C. The states with the most restaurants come from Florida and New York --- each had seven restaurants on the list. After that, Hawaii came in second place, with 6 restaurants. South Carolina and California were tied for third place --- each had four.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS
"When you're dining out with kids, you want to find a restaurant that has something for everyone - a menu that appeals to younger diners, great cocktail options for the adults and, of course, the ambiance to match," said Caroline Potter, chief dining officer at OpenTable. "Whether you're a family of foodies celebrating something special or you're avoiding doing dishes on a weeknight, these restaurants have a fun family-friendly vibe and fare that'll hit the spot."
Advertisement
OpenTable's 50 Most Kid-Friendly Restaurants in America for 2019, in alphabetical order
- Aquarium Restaurant - Multiple Locations
- Becco - New York, New York
- Benihana - Multiple Locations
- Bill's Bar and Burger - New York, New York
- The Boathouse - Lake Buena Vista, Florida
- Buddy V's at The Venetian - Las Vegas, Nevada
- Cap City Fine Diner & Bar - Grandview - Columbus, Ohio
- Carmine's - Multiple Locations
- Cattle Company Steakhouse - Pearl City - Pearl City, Hawaii
- Columbia Restaurant - Multiple Locations
- The Dead Fish - Crockett, California
- Farmers & Distillers, Washington, D.C.
- Farmers Fishers Bakers, Washington, D.C.
- Fire + Ice Boston - Boston, Massachusetts
- Fleet Landing Restaurant & Bar - Charleston, South Carolina
- Founding Farmers - Multiple Locations
- Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Restaurant - Frankenmuth, Michigan
- Hard Rock Cafe - Multiple Locations
- Hell's Kitchen - Caesars Palace Las Vegas - Las Vegas, Nevada
- Henry's Louisiana Grill - Acworth, Georgia
- House of Blues Restaurant & Bar - Orlando - Lake Buena Vista, Florida
- Keoki's Paradise - Koloa, Hawaii
- Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Multiple Locations
- L. Woods Tap and Pine Lodge - Lincolnwood, Illinois
- Little Goat - Chicago, Illinois
- Loveless Cafe - Nashville, Tennessee
- Maggiano's - Multiple Locations
- Mama's Fish House - Paia, Hawaii
- Max Brenner - Multiple Locations
- The Mill House - Waikapu, Hawaii
- Monkeypod Kitchen - Multiple Locations
- Mrs. Knott's Chicken Dinner - Buena Park, California
- NINJA NEW YORK - New York, New York
- Old Lady Gang - Atlanta, Georgia
- Old Oyster Factory - Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- The Pirates' House - Savannah, Georgia
- Raglan Road Irish Pub - Lake Buena Vista, Florida
- Rainforest Cafe - Multiple Locations
- Sea Captain's House - Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
- Skull Creek Dockside Restaurant - Hilton Head, South Carolina
- The Smith- Lincoln Square - New York, New York
- Sugar Factory - Multiple Locations
- Tavern on the Green - New York, New York
- Tony's Di Napoli - Midtown - New York, New York
- True Food Kitchen - Palo Alto - Palo Alto, California
- Ulele - Tampa, Florida
- Uncle Julio's - Multiple Locations
- Virgil's Real BBQ - New York City - New York, New York
- Wolfgang's Steak House - Waikiki Beach - Honolulu, Hawaii
- Zehnder's of Frankenmuth - Frankenmuth, Michigan
What do you think?
Click the button below to comment on this article.