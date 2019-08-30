Kid-friendly restaurants? OpenTable reveals 2019's top 50

Looking for a great place to take the kids to dinner? Well, look no further. Fifty restaurants have made OpenTable, Inc.'s 2019 list of most child-friendly eateries.

The online reservation service said it evaluated over 12 million reviews from over 30,000 U.S. restaurants from July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019. Rather than ranking all 50, OpenTable listed them in alphabetical order.

The restaurants on the list hail from all over the country, including 16 states and Washington, D.C. The states with the most restaurants come from Florida and New York --- each had seven restaurants on the list. After that, Hawaii came in second place, with 6 restaurants. South Carolina and California were tied for third place --- each had four.

"When you're dining out with kids, you want to find a restaurant that has something for everyone - a menu that appeals to younger diners, great cocktail options for the adults and, of course, the ambiance to match," said Caroline Potter, chief dining officer at OpenTable. "Whether you're a family of foodies celebrating something special or you're avoiding doing dishes on a weeknight, these restaurants have a fun family-friendly vibe and fare that'll hit the spot."

OpenTable's 50 Most Kid-Friendly Restaurants in America for 2019, in alphabetical order