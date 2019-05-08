Katy Perry’s shoe line selling ‘hamburger-inspired’ sneakers after Met Gala costume

article

Fans of Katy Perry’s burger costume worn at the Met Gala on Monday can now emulate her look with their very own “Munchie” sneakers.

The star’s own shoe line is selling the lace-up “hamburger-inspired sneaks” – complete with lettuce edging – online for $129.00.

The company also promoted the sneakers on Instagram Tuesday alongside a similar pair worn by Perry at the star-studded event.

“We take our #KatyPerryShoes with a side of fries,” the caption read.

Before rocking a burger costume at the Met Gala, Petty first walked the pink carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art dressed as a chandelier designed by Moschino. The outfit was completed with Swarovski crystal stones and the dress even lit up like a real light fixture.

Fox News’ Katherine Lam contributed to this report.