Jool Baby recalls more than 63K Nova Baby infant swings due to suffocation risk

More than 63,000 Jool Baby Nova Baby infant swings have been recalled because of the risk of sufficiency for babies, regulators said.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said the swings have an incline angle greater than 10 degrees, which violates federal safety regulations – the agency's Infant Sleep Products Regulation and the Safe Sleep for Babies Act.

The recall involves infant swings manufactured from June 2022 through September 2023. No injuries have been reported.

The swings measure 28 inches long, 19 inches wide and 24 inches high, with a round aluminum base with music buttons on the front, according to the recall notice.

They run on AAA batteries or an AC adaptor and can be operated with an included remote control, the CPSC said.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled swings for sleep, and contact Jool Baby to receive a free repair kit, including shipping," the notice states.

Customers must register by uploading a photo of the warning label to the firm’s website to receive the repair kit, which includes a new seat with updated "on-product warnings," plush toys and remote control.

The swings, which were made in China, were sold in multiple retail stores, such as Target and Walmart, and websites for around $150.

"You can continue using the Nova Swing to help keep your baby entertained and engaged," a message states on the Jool Baby website. "However, if your baby falls asleep while in the swing, remove baby and place on a firm, flat surface such as a crib or bassinet. Using the Nova Swing or any product with an angle above 10 degrees is not safe for sleep."

The company said those requesting a repair kit should receive it in about two to four weeks.