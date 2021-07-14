Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Product Recalls

Johnson & Johnson recalls several aerosol sunscreen products after detecting cancer-causing agent

The products contain Benzene, which can be harmful at certain exposure levels

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for July 14

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. on Wednesday issued a voluntary recall affecting a handful of the sunscreen products in its aerosol product line.

Consumers are instructed to stop using the products because they contain Benzene, which is a substance that can potentially cause cancer at harmful exposure levels.

Benzene is not an ingredient in the products, according to the company, but testing among some samples detected its presence in the finished products.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

Data from the Environmental Protection Agency concluded that the amounts contained in Johnson & Johnson’s products would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences.

The affected products include

NEUTROGENA® Beach Defense® aerosol sunscreen,

NEUTROGENA® Cool Dry Sport aerosol sunscreen,

NEUTROGENA® Invisible Daily™ defense aerosol sunscreen,

NEUTROGENA® Ultra Sheer® aerosol sunscreen, and

AVEENO® Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The products were distributed nationwide through a variety of retail channels, Johnson & Johnson said. Those distributors will also be notified.

Consumers may contact the JJCI Consumer Care Center 24/7 with questions or to request a refund by calling 1-800-458-1673.