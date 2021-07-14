Johnson & Johnson recalls several aerosol sunscreen products after detecting cancer-causing agent

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. on Wednesday issued a voluntary recall affecting a handful of the sunscreen products in its aerosol product line.

Consumers are instructed to stop using the products because they contain Benzene, which is a substance that can potentially cause cancer at harmful exposure levels.

Benzene is not an ingredient in the products, according to the company, but testing among some samples detected its presence in the finished products.

Data from the Environmental Protection Agency concluded that the amounts contained in Johnson & Johnson’s products would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences.

The affected products include

NEUTROGENA® Beach Defense® aerosol sunscreen,

NEUTROGENA® Cool Dry Sport aerosol sunscreen,

NEUTROGENA® Invisible Daily™ defense aerosol sunscreen,

NEUTROGENA® Ultra Sheer® aerosol sunscreen, and

AVEENO® Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen.

The products were distributed nationwide through a variety of retail channels, Johnson & Johnson said. Those distributors will also be notified.

Consumers may contact the JJCI Consumer Care Center 24/7 with questions or to request a refund by calling 1-800-458-1673.