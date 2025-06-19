John Paul Mitchell Systems to relocate headquarters from California to Texas

John Paul Mitchell Systems, a top manufacturer of hair care products and tools, is moving its headquarters from California to Dallas, Texas, and will establish a new global distribution center.

The relocation of the company — which distributes its products to more than 30 countries under brands like Tea Tree, Paul Mitchell and Neuro — will create 80 new jobs and over $12 million in capital investment in the Lone Star State, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced in a news release Thursday.

"Texas is the headquarters of headquarters," Governor Abbott said in a statement. "… With our skilled and growing workforce, leading position in U.S. and global markets, and the strongest pro-growth economic policies in America, we will continue to attract more headquarters and create more jobs across our great state."

To support the project, John Paul Mitchell Systems has been awarded a Texas Enterprise Fund grant of $640,000. The grant is offered to business relocation or expansion projects that create high-paying jobs and attract significant new investment to Texas, according to the announcement.

The hair care company has also been extended an $8,000 Veteran Created Job Bonus.

"I’m honored that John Paul Mitchell Systems was selected as a grant recipient through the Texas Enterprise Fund, enabling us to establish a major facility in Texas to serve U.S. and global markets," John Paul Mitchell Systems co-founder John Paul DeJoria said in a statement. "I’ve resided in Austin for 25 years and have the privilege of being deeply involved with the community — I know this initiative plays a key role in encouraging businesses like ours to invest in the local economy."

John Paul Mitchell Systems joins a slew of companies that have decided to migrate to Texas. In the last 12 months, Chevron, X and SpaceX and Kentucky Fried Chicken announced the relocation of their headquarters to the Southern state.

In March, Nasdaq announced it was setting up a regional headquarters in Dallas, saying the planned location was part of its "continued investment" in the Lone Star State and Southeast.

John Paul Mitchell Systems did not immediately respond to Fox Business' request for comment.