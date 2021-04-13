Jeans are making a comfortable comeback post-pandemic

Demand for denim is back as shoppers seek out clothing beyond sweatpants and athleisure to slip into the rotation of post-pandemic attire.

As more Americans become vaccinated and start to ramp up social calendars, sales of the old reliable clothing staple are on the rise – perhaps, high rise that is – as more consumers buy relaxed-fitting styles.

"People are looking for more casual and comfortable styles especially since working from home and now as they return to offices," Rod Sides, U.S. Leader of Retail and Distribution at Deloitte, who works with some of the country’s leading retail brands said.

Levi’s reported earnings last week and offered some guidance on sales projecting a potential increase between 24% and 25% for the first half of 2021. That would be a rebound from a 13% decline of net revenues due in large part to reduced foot traffic in retail stores and store closures as a result of COVID-19.

But gone are the days of tight-fitting jeans in a post-pandemic era where comfort continues to remain king.

"We're seeing loose, slouchy fits in denim bottoms make a big comeback – the relaxed, loose trends that we led in the ‘90s and are leading again today are quickly gaining popularity," Jennifer Sey, Levi's Brand President, told FOX Business.

Sey said looser fits were among the company's fastest-growing styles for the first quarter of the year from high rise to straight leg and baggy for both men and women and particularly with Gen Z.

Indeed, more retailers are serving up relaxed work looks, with jeans at the forefront that can transfer from behind a Zoom screen, to running errands or a casual-in office meeting. Nordstrom features a number of high-waisted, wide-leg jeans in its "Remote From Home" section of curated looks on its website tailored for working from anywhere.

American Eagle Outfitters' Chief Creative Officer Jennifer Foyle in March said on an earnings call there’s been a shift towards looser-fitting denim.

While skinny jeans continue to comprise the largest share of women’s jeans at 34% of sales, according to market research firm NPD Group, that number has decreased by 7 share points for the 12 months ending in Feb. 2021. That is an indication that more consumers are looking for other styles such as the relaxed fit.

"We will keep watch on what a return to social engagements means for skinny jeans, which we know have incorporated more comfort elements these last few years, like stretch, tummy panels, and slimming properties," NPD’s apparel analyst Maria Rugolo said in a statement, adding, "Wider styles such as slim, relaxed, and baggy are gaining share in the jeans market largely due to the popularity of the 'mom jean,' the 'boyfriend jean,' and a resurgence of 80s/90s styling."