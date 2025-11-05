Ice cream bars sold in over 30 states recalled due to 'life-threatening' allergy risk

Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream Inc. is recalling certain Häagen-Dazs ice cream bars due to the possible presence of undeclared wheat.

The recall affects 6-count packages of Häagen-Dazs Chocolate Dark Chocolate Mini Bars with batch code LLA519501 and a "best by" date of Jan. 31, 2027, according to a Monday announcement from the company.

"Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the company said.

BEN & JERRY’S CO-FOUNDER SAYS UNILEVER 'STOPPED' ICE CREAM COMPANY FROM CREATING A 'FLAVOR FOR PALESTINE'

The recalled ice cream bars were distributed to Kroger and Giant Eagle grocery stores across more than 30 states, according to the announcement.

Kroger locations include Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Giant Eagle stores include Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

ICE CREAM BRAND SCOOPING $8.85 MILLION TO CUSTOMERS IN CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT – SEE IF YOU QUALIFY

Dreyer’s said the issue likely occurred when products containing wheat were mistakenly "repacked into the incorrect packaging at the beginning of a production run."

No illnesses or injuries have so far been reported in connection with the recall.

Consumers with wheat allergies or sensitivities are urged not to eat the ice cream bars and to dispose of them or return them to the store for a full refund.

BEN & JERRY'S COFOUNDER LEAVES BUSINESS AFTER 47 YEARS, CLAIMING HE'S BEEN 'SILENCED' BY UNILEVER

Dreyer’s said it is working with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the recall and will "cooperate with them fully."

"The safety, quality, and integrity of our products remain our number one priority," the company said. "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, Inc. did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.