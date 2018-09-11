Hurricane Florence: Home Depot seeing sales jump

As southern and mid-Atlantic states along the East Coast brace for Hurricane Florence, consumers are flocking to home improvement and hardware stores like Home Depot and Lowe's.

A Home Depot spokesperson told FOX Business on Tuesday that regional stores are selling larger quantities of plywood, generators, flashlights and bottled water, among other items, to prepare for the Category 4 hurricane. People in the area are being advised to shutter windows with plywood to help protect homes, in addition to other precautions, such as bringing in outdoor furniture.

In the aftermath of Florence, as is the case with most hurricanes, Home Depot said it expects to see a rise in the purchase of tarps, cleaning supplies, chain saws and fuel.

Meanwhile, investors appeared to have an eye on consumer spending habits leading up to the hurricane. Shares of Home Depot and Lowe’s hit all-time highs on Tuesday, for the second day in a row, according to data compiled by FOX Business’ senior markets editor Charles Brady. Shares of Generac touched a four-and-a-half year high on Tuesday morning.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg HD THE HOME DEPOT INC. 212.90 +2.21 +1.05% LOW LOWE'S COMPANIES INC. 113.65 +1.26 +1.12% GNRC GENERAC HOLDINGS INC. 59.76 +0.93 +1.59%

Florence is expected to make landfall Thursday. More than 1 million people are being forced to evacuate parts of Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. The National Hurricane Center predicts the storm could strengthen even further within the coming days, becoming “an extremely dangerous major hurricane through Thursday night.”

In anticipation of the storm, President Trump declared a state of emergency in North Carolina on Monday.