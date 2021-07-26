This is how much the average Chick-fil-A made in 2020

Fast-food restaurant chain Chick-fil-A saw an uptick in annual sales at locations throughout the U.S. in 2020, at a time when many businesses were struggling to offset the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Of the company’s roughly 1,735 domestic non-mall locations that had been open for at least one calendar year in 2020, the average sales volume was $7,096,393, according to the company’s financial disclosures. The median sales volume among the same category of store locations was $6,884,271.

About 45% of the 1,735 non-mall locations achieved annual sales in excess of $7,096,393. The highest annual sales volume at a non-mall franchise location in 2020 was $17,164,510, while the lowest was in excess of $3.3 million.

The company saw its number of franchise locations increase in 2020 as well, to 2,598 from 2,493 the year prior. None of its mall or non-mall locations that had been open for at least a full calendar year closed last year.

The restaurant industry was hit hard during the pandemic due to social distancing and health guidelines that prevented some areas from permitting indoor dining for months. A survey released by the National Restaurant Association at the end of last year estimated that more than 100,000 restaurants had permanently closed due to the pandemic.

As previously reported by FOX Business, the average base pay for a general manager at a Chick-fil-A location is $53,285.