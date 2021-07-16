Lindsey Graham declares 'big win' after Notre Dame announces on-campus Chick-fil-A despite pushback

Sen. Lindsey Graham declared a "big win" after Notre Dame University announced a Chick-fil-A will open on campus next year despite resistance from some students and staff.

"Big win! Great to hear Chick-fil-A is coming to Notre Dame," Graham tweeted Thursday evening, accompanied by a local news story on Notre Dame’s announcement.

"Well done to all the patriots at Notre Dame who stood up for Chick-fil-A and against Cancel Culture," he continued. "PRO TIP: Always remember to order the #1 with a Coke Zero. Can’t go wrong!"

His message comes after he said he’d "go to war" for Chick-fil-A in response to some students and faculty at Notre Dame, a Catholic university , expressing outrage over the prospect of the fast-food chain opening on campus due to its past donations to Christian groups, such as the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Salvation Army.

SEN. GRAHAM SAYS HE'D 'GO TO WAR' FOR CHICK-FIL-A AFTER OUTRAGE AT CHAIN ON CATHOLIC CAMPUS

A statement from the university says officials examined the past donations from the chain and found them satisfactory.

"Notre Dame has examined the concerns surrounding Chick-fil-A’s charitable giving, discussed them with company representatives, campus partners and students and believes that Chick-fil-A has responded to these issues in a satisfactory manner. The company’s response can be found here," the statement says.

CHICK-FIL-A BANNED FROM SAN ANTONIO AIRPORT OVER ALLEGED 'LEGACY OF ANTI-LGBTQ BEHAVIOR'

The statement also added that "our students have overwhelmingly expressed a desire to have a Chick-fil-A restaurant on campus," and that the school looks "forward to opening one early next year."

SOME NOTRE DAME STUDENTS AND FACULTY OUTRAGED BY PROPOSED CAMPUS CHICK-FIL-A

Chick-fil-A has often come under fire from liberals over accusations it donated to Christian groups with anti-LGBTQ views, and the company announced a donation policy shift in 2019 focused on homelessness, hunger and education.

The chain is currently facing resistance in New York, where it is slated to open in rest stops along I-90, over allegations from Democratic state legislators that the company made anti-LGBTQ donations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Graham addressed the New York resistance in his Thursday tweet as well, saying he hopes the Empire State follows Notre Dame’s lead on the matter.