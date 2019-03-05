Home Depot to hire 80K associates in spring hiring push

Home Depot will hire roughly 80,000 associates to help handle customer demand during its busy spring season, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

The home improvement retailer said it has seasonal, part-time and full-time jobs available at roughly 2,000 U.S. stores and more than 100 distribution centers. Home Depot said the positions are available in departments such as overnight freight, merchandising, garden and customer service.

Home Depot says nearly one million candidates have applied for positions since last year using “Candidate Self Service,” an in-house tech platform that allows users to set their own interview times.

"Technology is at the forefront of everything we do at The Home Depot, and that includes taking care of our associates," said Tim Hourigan, Home Depot’s executive vice president of human resources. "We continue to invest in technology so we can help candidates control their own journey and welcome new hires into our family faster than ever."

Home Depot regularly hires thousands of new workers during the spring season. This year’s hiring slate is roughly in line with that of recent years. The company said candidates can apply online via a 15-minute application or text “HOMEDEPOT” to 52270 for local job listings.

Home Depot shares were flat in trading Tuesday.

The retailer’s stock slipped last week after fourth-quarter results and its fiscal 2019 outlook fell short of Wall Street’s expectations.