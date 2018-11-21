Holiday shipping: Here are the best deals

Big retailers are gearing up for the holidays by attempting to lure in customers with a number of deals and perks – especially when it comes to shipping.

Holiday sales are expected to rise as much as 4.8 percent in 2018 when compared with last year, according to a forecast from The National Retail Federation, which would equal $720.89 billion.

And as more consumers turn to the internet for their shopping needs, the nation’s largest retailers are attempting to make shipping and returning as seamless as possible.

Here’s a look at some of this year’s top deals:

Amazon

The e-commerce giant is offering free shipping, with no minimum purchase or Prime membership necessary, on all orders that will be delivered by Christmas.

For Prime members, the company is offering free same-day shipping on millions of items.

Walmart

The world’s largest retailer expanded its free two-day shipping options to include millions of additional items on its website sold by third-party sellers.

The offer is available on orders exceeding $35.

In addition to free two-day shipping, customers will also enjoy expanded return options: The retail giant will allow consumers to bring items bought from its online marketplace into any one of its 4,700 store locations where employees will ship it back for them – so long as it is pre-packed and labeled.

Best Buy

Electronics retailer Best Buy is offering free shipping on all items throughout the holiday season.

The offer ends on Christmas Day.

Target

Target will offer free two-day shipping on hundreds of thousands of items, with no membership or minimum purchase required.

The offer ends Dec. 22.

The company also said it plans to hire 120,000 seasonal workers as it pushes to enhance its customer service options for shoppers.