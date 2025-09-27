Harrods customer data stolen from system of 'third-party provider' in latest UK cyber incident

Harrods Ltd., a luxury department store in London, confirmed some customer information was stolen in a data breach, as part of a wider wave of cyberattacks on U.K. businesses this year.

The stolen data — which included names and contact information for some customers — was taken from the systems of a third-party provider, a Harrods spokesperson told FOX Business in an email.

"We have been notified by one of our third-party providers that some Harrods e-commerce customers’ personal data has been taken from one of their systems," the spokesperson said.

Harrods, which is owned by the Qatar Investment Authority, has notified affected customers. Sensitive data like account passwords and payment information remained unaffected, the spokesperson said.

The breach was an isolated incident and has since been contained, and Harrods is working with the third-party provider to ensure "all appropriate actions are being taken," according to the spokesperson.

"We have notified all relevant authorities," the spokesperson told FOX Business. "No Harrods system has been compromised, and it is important to note that the data was taken from a third-party provider and is unconnected to attempts to gain unauthorized(sic) access to some Harrods systems earlier this year."

Similarly, in May, Harrods said hackers had attempted to breach its system, marking the third major cyberattack on a U.K. retailer in two weeks at that time, Reuters reported.

British companies have faced a surge of cyberattacks in recent years, costing tens of millions of pounds and causing months of disruption in some cases, according to Reuters.

Harrods, which first opened in the 1800s, sells luxury and high-fashion goods and is home to more than 3,000 brands, according to its website.