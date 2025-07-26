Women's dating advice app Tea victim of major data breach exposing over 70,000 photos

Tea, an app that allows women to anonymously discuss the men they are dating, became the victim of a major data breach that resulted in about 72,000 photos being compromised.

The company discovered Friday morning that hackers had gained access to one of its data storage systems.

Around 13,000 selfies and identification photos, used to verify accounts, were leaked, as well as around 59,000 images that were publicly viewable on the app, according to a statement from Tea.

The cyberattack only affects those who signed up for the app before February 2024. Users' phone numbers and email addresses were not accessed, according to Tea.

Tea, which has since begun a full investigation, said it is working with cybersecurity experts to secure its systems and has since put in place additional security measures.

"Protecting our users’ privacy and data is our highest priority," the company said in the statement. "We are taking every necessary step to ensure the security of our platform and prevent further exposure."

The breach happened because hackers gained access to an identifier link where data from before Feb. 24, 2024, was stored, according to Tea.

The company previously made users submit photo identification as a safety measure to make sure only women were joining the app. However, the company got rid of that requirement in 2023, as noted in the statement.

Tea, which announced in an Instagram post earlier this week that it had reached 4 million users, is a platform that helps women "find verified green flag men," according to its website. The company touts that it is anonymous, features verified women and that no screenshots are allowed.

"Share experiences and seek advice within a secure, anonymous platform," Tea says on its website.

‍Tea did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.