Gov. DeWine of Ohio orders halt to Russian-made vodka sales

Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Twitter on Saturday that he has ordered the Ohio Department of Commerce to stop the purchase and sale of Russian Standard Vodka.

The governor explained that Russian Standard Vodka is the only Russian-owned distillery that sells vodka in the Buckeye State.

The vodka sold in Ohio carries the brand names Green Mark Vodka and Russian Standard Vodka.

Ohio’s Liquor Control estimates that over 6,000 bottles of Russian Standard Vodka are for sale currently across the state of Ohio.

DeWine tweeted, "Retailers have been asked to immediately pull" the Russian-made vodka from their shelves.

DeWine's announcement comes as a growing number of states and liquor stores are removing Russian-made spirits from their shelves in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine this week.

In addition, Gov. DeWine declared Sunday, Feb. 27, as an Ohio Day of Prayer in honor of the people of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian flag will be flown at the Ohio Statehouse and at the governor’s residence on Sunday.

It's being done as a show of support for the citizens of Ukraine as well as for Ohio’s Ukrainian population.