Twitter suspends advertisements in Russia and Ukraine amid war

The social media giant will be suspending advertisements in Ukraine and Russia

Twitter has suspended advertisements in Russia and Ukraine amid a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The social media company made the announcement on Friday evening, tweeting that the decision was made to ensure public safety information is elevated.

"We’re temporarily pausing advertisements in Ukraine and Russia to ensure critical public safety information is elevated and ads don’t detract from it," Twitter announced.

In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service released on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, fire-fighters inspect the damage at a building following a rocket attack on the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 20 (Ukrainian Police Department Press Service via AP)

In addition to the advertising restriction, Twitter also announced several other steps it's taken relating to the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine.

Twitter has created a digital safety resource page to help individuals stay keep their information private, in addition to other changes.

The tweet thread also states that Twitter will be "proactively reviewing Tweets to detect platform manipulation," and will also be taking enforcement action against content that misrepresents or presents a false view of information relating to the conflict in Ukraine.

Twitter has suspended advertisements in Russia and Ukraine amid a Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Reuters)

Twitter announced the changes as Ukraine enters its third day of the Russian invasion.

Social media, including Twitter, have been used as a major source of information for individuals regarding the war, and is being used by both Ukrainian and Russian governments to spread information to the world.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin gives comments to the media after a ceremony to sign a declaration on allied cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan at Moscow's Kremlin.  (Mikhail Klimentyev\TASS via Getty Images / Getty Images)

For example, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been tweeting in both Ukrainian and English, as well as other government agencies in the country. Russia has also been using government-run Twitter accounts to share information.