Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Retail

Gap CEO predicts spending spree post-pandemic

Retailer plans on opening new Old Navy and Athleta stores

close
Lebenthal Global Advisors President &amp; CEO Dominick Tavella discusses his outlook for the retail sector. video

Retail sales will ‘dramatically increase’ later this year as economy bounces back from coronavirus: Investment expert

Lebenthal Global Advisors President & CEO Dominick Tavella discusses his outlook for the retail sector.

Gap Inc. executives said consumers are eager to buy the kinds of apparel that they have been able to forgo during much of the Covid-19 pandemic, predicting a rebound in sales in the second half of the year after a difficult 2020.

SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SUES GAP OVER $66M IN UNPAID RENT

Gap Inc. earnings news

Athleta 4Q sales rose 29%

Banana Republic 4Q sales fell 27%

Old Navy 4Q sales rose 5%

Gap Inc. global 4Q sales fell 19%

100 Gap and Banana Republic stores to close

 Old Navy to open 30-to-40 new stores

Athleta top open 20-to-30 new stores

“We’re quite optimistic,” Chief Executive Sonia Syngal said in an interview. “We do think there’s going to be this peacocking effect that happens, as people emerge from Covid.”

After the pandemic temporarily closed its stores and sapped demand for dresses and work attire, the company Thursday predicted net sales would increase by a mid- to high-teens percentage rate in 2021. The outlook anticipates a continued drag from the pandemic in the first half and a return to more normalized pre-pandemic sales in the second half of the year, the company said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
GPSGAP25.38-0.37-1.44%

In the quarter ended Jan. 30, a holiday surge in online shopping helped the company offset sales declines at its stores. Continued gains at Old Navy and Athleta were offset by another quarter of declines at the Gap and Banana Republic brands. Overall comparable sales—which excludes recently closed or opened stores—fell slightly, including a 49% gain in online sales.