Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Retail

Simon Property Group sues Gap over $66M in unpaid rent

Gap blamed the 'profound effect' of the coronavirus pandemic

By FOXBusiness
close
Retailers face damage from riots while struggling to reopen amid coronavirus. FOX Business' Lauren Simonetti with more.video

How will retailers recover from looting?

Retailers face damage from riots while struggling to reopen amid coronavirus. FOX Business' Lauren Simonetti with more.

One of the country's biggest mall operators, Simon Property Group, is suing Gap Inc. over nearly $66 million in unpaid rent and other charges, The Real Deal first reported.

Continue Reading Below

The Gap owes rent for April, May and June, the suit filed in Delaware state court says, according to The Real Deal.

GAP INC. REOPENING STORES WITH CORONAVIRUS SAFETY MEASURES

The Gap blamed the "profound effect" of the coronavirus pandemic for its decision to suspend rent payments in a statement to FOX Business.

Masked people walk past a boarded up Old Navy clothing store on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

"We remain committed to working directly with our landlords on mutually agreeable solutions and fair rent terms, just as our hundreds of industry and government partners have sat with us in good faith to shape the post COVID business landscape," The Gap's statement reads.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Gap began reopening stores in May. Its brands include Old Navy, Banana Republic, Athleta and, of course, Gap.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
GPSGAP12.11+0.16+1.34%

FOX Business' inquiry to Simon Property Group was not returned at the time of publication.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS