GameStop customers could receive cash payout following settlement over alleged privacy breach

Customers who purchased a video game from the website of popular gaming retailer, GameStop, during the past five years could be eligible for a payout under a recent settlement following an alleged privacy breach.

The class-action lawsuit, filed by Alejandro Aldana and Scott Gallie, accused GameStop of sharing customers' personal information without their consent.

The document said GameStop "disclosed its online video game customers’ personally identifiable information to Facebook via the Facebook Tracking Pixel without consent, in violation of the Video Privacy Protection Act (VPPA)."

MICROSOFT EXPANDS GAMING HORIZONS THROUGH STRATEGIC META QUEST 3S XBOX EDITION PARTNERSHIP AMID CONSOLE WARS

As a result of the $4.5 million settlement, impacted customers can receive a cash payment of up to $5 or a voucher worth up to about $10 to use on the retailer's website, according to the lawsuit.

Customers can qualify for compensation from the settlement if they bought a game from GameStop’s website between Aug. 18, 2020 and April 17, 2025, and have a public Facebook account displaying the name used at the time of purchase.

SONY SLASHES PS5 PRICES AS NINTENDO AND XBOX HIKE CONSOLE COSTS

In order to receive compensation, eligible customers must submit a claim on the settlement's website by Aug. 15.

The submission form asks that claimants provide their full name, address, email, phone number and proof of ownership of a Facebook account with either a link or screenshot of the profile.

GameStop denies that it violated any law, but has agreed to the settlement to avoid the uncertainties and expenses associated with continuing the case, according to the settlement's website.

FOX Business reached out to GameStop for comment, but did not hear back by time of publication.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Nick Butler is a reporter for Fox Business. Do you have any tips? Reach out to Nick.Butler@Fox.com.