Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Retail

FTC orders 7-Eleven, Marathon to divest over 200 retail fuel outlets

The order comes following the acquisition of the Speedway chain

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for June 25

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

The Federal Trade Commission on Friday ordered 7-Eleven to sell over 200 retail outlets following its $21 billion acquisition of the Speedway fuel chain from Marathon Petroleum. 

7-ELEVEN SEEKING 20,000 WORKERS ACROSS

Stocks in this Article

MPC MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP.
$62.55
+0.21 (+0.34%)

Marathon Petroleum, which owned the Speedway chain, and 7-Eleven, owned by Japan's Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd, announced last month they had closed the $21 billion deal involving some 3,800 stores in 36 states.

Two top FTC officials had previously said the deal was potentially illegal, Reuters reported.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In a proposed consent order with the companies, the FTC said 7-Eleven and Marathon are required to divest 124 retail fuel outlets to Anabi Oil, 106 retail fuel outlets to Cross America Partners and 63 retail fuel outlets to Jacksons Food Stores.

Because the U.S. gasoline and diesel markets are highly localized, the complaint alleged that the acquisition will harm competition in 293 markets across 20 states.