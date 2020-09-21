7-Eleven seeking 20,000 workers across US locations, adding to 50,000 already hired since March

7-Eleven is seeking to hire an additional 20,000 employees nationwide as it looks to meet continued demand for its products amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new hires, which will fill positions across more than 9,000 U.S. stores, will also help with orders through the company's 7NOW delivery app, which has seen an uptick in orders since the pandemic hit the country earlier this month, the company announced Monday.

7-Eleven was classified as an essential retailer, meaning its convenience retail stores remained open since March although it quickly enhanced its cleaning procedures and added extra safety protocols to protect employees and customers.

Since then, the company -- including its independent 7-Eleven franchise owners -- has hired more than 50,000 workers to assist in its operations during the course of the pandemic.

In hiring 20,000 more employees, 7-Eleven CEO Joe DePinto says the company will be able to "continue to fulfill our mission to give customers what they want, when and where they want it, whether in stores or at home."

The company also acknowledged that the hiring spree comes amid a time when millions of Americans are still looking to work after many industries underwent mass layoffs to better weather the pandemic.

Interest applicants for both corporate and franchised stores can apply online or in person.

The Texas-based company operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,100 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.

