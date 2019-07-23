'Friends' Central Perk Coffee is finally here

article

You may not be able to stroll into Central Perk for a casual all-day hangout with your six closet friends, but now you can caffeinate that way.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is releasing special-edition Central Perk roasts on July 31 in honor of the 25th anniversary of the hit TV show "Friends."

Coffee Bean partnered with Warner Brothers to create the roasts and six limited-edition drinks named after the show's favorite coffee-drinking pals. The new drinks include: "The Joey" (Mango Cold Brew Tea), "The Monica" (Midnight Mocha Cold Brew), "The Ross" (Classic Flat White), "The Rachel" (Matcha Latte), "The Chandler" (Caramel Coconut Latte) and "The Phoebe" (Cookies and Cream Ice Blended).

The limited-edition drinks will only be available at participating stores through Aug. 27, so grab one with the Regina Phalange in your life before then.