Former Walmart US CEO Greg Foran takes helm at rival grocer Kroger after year-long search

A former top rival of grocery giant Kroger has been named the company’s next chief executive officer.

Greg Foran — former CEO of Walmart’s U.S. division — will now lead Kroger following an "extensive" year-long search for "an innovative retail leader with a strong track record," the company announced Monday.

Kroger is America’s biggest grocer by sales, behind only Walmart, and has been looking for a new leader since March 2025 when former CEO Rodney McMullen was ousted over an undisclosed ethics violation.

"Kroger is one of the most dynamic companies in retail," Foran said in a press release. "The company is built on a strong foundation, supported by a talented leadership team, and caring associates who are dedicated to the customers and communities they serve."

"At this moment in Kroger's journey, I can honestly say this is the best job on the planet," he continued. "I look forward to working with the Board and the entire team to build on this momentum, continue raising the bar for customers, and deliver long-term value for customers, associates, and shareholders."

"Greg is a highly respected operator who knows how to run large-scale retail businesses, strengthen store execution, and lead high-performing teams," Kroger Interim CEO Ron Sargent also said.

"His leadership style, focus on the customer, commitment to associates, and disciplined approach to execution are the perfect fit for Kroger," Sargent added. "The Board is confident Greg is the right leader to guide Kroger into its next chapter."

Foran worked for Walmart between 2014 and 2019 and is credited with managing and turning around more than 4,600 stores while introducing digital ordering and pickup. Walmart also recorded 20 consecutive quarters of comparable sales growth under his leadership.

After he left Walmart, the 64-year-old New Zealand native served as CEO of Air New Zealand, a role he held until October.

In reaction to the news, Kroger shares were up about 5% shortly after the opening bell.

After McMullen’s removal and prior to Foran’s arrival, Kroger worked to cut costs across operations, eliminating about 1,000 jobs and closing dozens of stores in recent months. Sargent previously said the reviewed areas were not meaningful to the company’s future growth and determined that closing the stores "will make the company more efficient."

Kroger’s total company sales were $33.9 billion in the third quarter of 2025, up from $33.6 billion during the same period last year. The company attributed the performance to strength in fresh food and e-commerce, helping sales hold steady.