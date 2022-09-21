Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Retail

Forever 21, American Eagle returning to Japan

US fast-fashion brands returning to Japan after leaving market in 2019

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for September 21

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Forever 21 and American Eagle Outfitters Inc are set to return to Japan after both U.S. fast-fashion brands exited the market in 2019, according to company announcements on Wednesday.

Forever 21 will begin e-commerce sales next February and open a physical store in the spring, according to Japanese trading company Itochu Corp, which acquired domestic sales and licensing rights for the brand.

DISNEY HAND SANITIZERS RECALLED DUE TO BENZENE AND METHANOL PRESENCE

Pictured: A closed Forever 21 store in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, on March 23, 2020.  (REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)

Forever 21 was acquired in 2020 by New York-based Authentic Brands Group (ABG). Itochu said in August it was working with ABG to expand Eddie Bauer stores in Japan after that brand closed its last shop in the country in December 2021.

PROCTER & GAMBLE RECALLING SELECT OLD SPICE, SECRET AEROSOL SPRAYS DUE TO CANCER-CAUSING CHEMICAL

American Eagle said separately it was returning to Japan with two flagship stores in the Tokyo neighbourhoods of Shibuya and Ikebukuro in October. The brand had only been available online in Japan following the closure of its last physical stores in 2019.