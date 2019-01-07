Ford F-150 recall affecting 400K vehicles to begin: What to know

Ford Motor Company’s safety recall of more than 400,000 U.S.-based F-150 trucks was expected to begin on Monday, according to federal officials.

The recall applies to owners of F-150 trucks manufactured between 2015 and 2019, as well as Super Duty trucks manufactured between 2017 and 2019. Ford will repair a flaw that allows water and other contaminants to reach an engine block heater cable’s splice connector, potentially shorting out the engine and rendering vehicles inoperable.

“Dealers will inspect the engine block heater cable and replace it if it is damaged or corroded,” Ford said in a recall notice last December. “If there are no signs of damage or corrosion, dealers will apply dielectric grease to the splice connector and reconnect. If a replacement cable is required but unavailable, the customer will receive an information sheet and will be notified via mail for a follow-up appointment once parts become available.”

Ford said it has received reports of three instances of fires related to the engine block heater cable issue, one of which caused minor property damage. The company said it has not been notified of any injuries related to the issue.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the vehicle recall will begin on Monday after being announced in mid-December. The notice impacts about 874,000 vehicles in North America, including 410,289 in the United States. Ford’s reference number for the recall is 18S45.