Florida Japanese steakhouse closes after reports of drugs in customers' food

A Japanese steakhouse in Santa Rosa County, Florida, closed this month after seven customers were reportedly poisoned by drugs on its premises.

Nikko Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar in Pace closed its doors on July 7 amid a poisoning investigation that began in June.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office opened an investigation on June 10 when multiple victims were reportedly poisoned. The office has not spoken publicly about how the drugs got into the food.

Santa Rosa County officials confirmed to FOX 10 News that the substances tested positive for narcotics but did not disclose exactly what type of drugs they were.

ANALYST EXPLAINS HOW MODELO WAS THE ONE TO DETHRONE BUD LIGHT AS TOP-SELLING BEER IN US

"We have been able to confirm seven victims at this time," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "All are currently receiving treatment at local hospitals."

The business, which served customers for more than a decade, maintained that they were not responsible for the poisonings.

"It was determined by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s office that there was nothing linking the restaurant to the accusations, and after a clear survey by the health department, we re-open[ed] our doors," the restaurant's Facebook page reads, adding that they had been harassed over the allegations.

BUD LIGHT BACKLASH TO BOOST TRULY, SELTZERS: ANALYST

"Today, a family owned and operated business is closed, 20 employees are out of work, all because of the power of social media," the statement continues.

Fox News Digital reached out to Nikko Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar and the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office for statements but has not heard back.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

There are no additional details about the incidents at this time.