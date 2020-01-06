Egg recall adds Cheesewich to list which now has 80+ products

Ready-to-eat packages of pre-cooked bacon and eggs made by Cheesewich are the latest product to be hit by the national egg recall bringing the total of recalled products to 86, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The Cheesewich package of two hardboiled eggs and two slices of turkey bacon are sold at retailers such as Amazon, Costco, Walmart and local convenience stores. The Cheesemark products with ingredients containing recalled eggs have “use by” dates of:

Dec. 27, 2019

Jan. 3, 2020

Jan. 23, 2020

Jan. 30, 2020

Feb. 6, 2020

Feb. 14, 2020

Feb. 28, 2020

The affected products also bear one of the following lot codes:

281191

302191

309191

316191

323191

331191

336191

344191

The Cheesewich product is the latest brand that received its egg products from Almark Foods. The company, which bills itself on its website as the "Largest Hard-Boiled Egg Product Specialist in the US and the Only One Focused on Serving the Retail Marketplace," has been tied to recalls from egg products in seven states including Trader Joe's and Walmart.

Seven people from five different states have been infected with the listeria from the hard-boiled eggs. Four have been hospitalized and one person has died, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

