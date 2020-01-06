Expand / Collapse search
Egg recall adds Cheesewich to list which now has 80+ products

There have been 40 cases in 16 states connected to this recall, with 28 people having to go to the hospital in connection with the recall.video

Romaine recall affecting groceries across the country

Ready-to-eat packages of pre-cooked bacon and eggs made by Cheesewich are the latest product to be hit by the national egg recall bringing the total of recalled products to 86, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

RAMEN JOINS NATION'S EGG RECALL

The Cheesewich package of two hardboiled eggs and two slices of turkey bacon are sold at retailers such as Amazon, Costco, Walmart and local convenience stores. The Cheesemark products with ingredients containing recalled eggs have “use by” dates of:

  • Dec. 27, 2019
  • Jan. 3, 2020
  • Jan. 23, 2020
  • Jan. 30, 2020
  • Feb. 6, 2020
  • Feb. 14, 2020
  • Feb. 28, 2020 

Cheesemark's ready-to-eat Cheesewich meals is the latest product to be hit by egg recall

The affected products also bear one of the following lot codes:

  • 281191
  • 302191
  • 309191
  • 316191
  • 323191
  • 331191
  • 336191
  • 344191

The Cheesewich product is the latest brand that received its egg products from Almark Foods. The company, which bills itself on its website as the "Largest Hard-Boiled Egg Product Specialist in the US and the Only One Focused on Serving the Retail Marketplace," has been tied to recalls from egg products in seven states including Trader Joe's and Walmart.

Seven people from five different states have been infected with the listeria from the hard-boiled eggs. Four have been hospitalized and one person has died, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

