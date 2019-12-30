Ramen joins nation's egg recall

The nationwide hardboiled egg recall is now impacting other products.

EGG PRODUCTS FROM REICHEL FOODS INC AND GREAT AMERICAN DELI RECALLED

Veggie Noodle Co. is recalling Cece’s Veggie Co. brand Fresh Veggie Ramen with Chicken Broth (11.5 oz., UPC 5228700653). The recall includes this product with all expiration dates. The recall was made because the separately packaged egg (branded Peckish) that is included with the ramen has the potential to be contaminated with listeria.

Allmark Foods, which has been the subject of several recalls from its hardboiled egg products, has impacted products sold by Trader Joe’s (potato salad and egg salad) and Walmart (hardboiled eggs) and products with such names as Egggs Select, Nic’s Peeled Pearls and Rainbow Farms.

Veggie Noodle says it has received no reports of illness associated with the ramen recall. The company said it has also contacted its retailers to remove the product from the shelves.

The FDA has also issued a warning to restaurants that may have purchased bulk hard-cooked eggs and egg whites from Allmark to ensure they are not using the brands affected. The FDA said that all the products packaged for retail sale with "Best If Used by Dates" through March 2, 2020, are included in the recall.

