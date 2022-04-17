Easter Sunday: Here's what's open and closed this weekend

Retailers across the country are closing Sunday, April 17 to observe the Easter holiday, including Best Buy, Costco, and Target.

Many Christians uniquely celebrate the day, so employers provide it off so customers, employees, and management may attend worship services or gather together with their families.

Several of the retailers that will be closed on Sunday include:

Belk, Best Buy, Burlington, Costco, Dick's Sporting Goods, Hobby Lobby (closed every Sunday), Kirkland's, Kohl's, Lowe’s, Macy's, Marshalls, Michaels, Party City, Sam’s Club, and Target.

The following stores will remain open on Easter Sunday:

Barnes & Noble, BJ’s Wholesale Club, CVS, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Home Depot, Ikea, Kroger, Rite Aid, Walgreens, and Walmart.

Families looking to dine out will also have plenty of options with major restaurant chains such as Burger King, KFC, McDonald’s, Subway and Taco Bell will be open; while Chick-Fil-A (closed every Sunday) and Panera Bread will both be closed.