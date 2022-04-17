Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Retail

Easter Sunday: Here's what's open and closed this weekend

close
Here are your FOX Business Flash top headlines for April 15. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for April 15

Here are your FOX Business Flash top headlines for April 15.

Retailers across the country are closing Sunday, April 17 to observe the Easter holiday, including Best Buy, Costco, and Target.

Many Christians uniquely celebrate the day, so employers provide it off so customers, employees, and management may attend worship services or gather together with their families.

AMERICA'S FAVORITE EASTER CANDIES FILLING BASKETS IN 2022, ACCORDING TO INSTACART

Easter eggs

Easter decoration with crafted Easter bunny and eggs in the wicker basket. Spring Easter composition. (iStock)

Several of the retailers that will be closed on Sunday include:

Belk, Best Buy, Burlington, Costco, Dick's Sporting Goods, Hobby Lobby (closed every Sunday), Kirkland's, Kohl's, Lowe’s, Macy's, Marshalls, Michaels, Party City, Sam’s Club, and Target.

BEST CITIES TO CELEBRATE EASTER IN 2022: REPORT

The following stores will remain open on Easter Sunday:

Barnes & Noble, BJ’s Wholesale Club, CVS, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Home Depot, Ikea, Kroger, Rite Aid, Walgreens, and Walmart.

Walmart

A customer walks past the pharmacy during the grand opening of a new Wal-Mart Stores Inc. location in Torrance, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2012. The Wal-Mart store, which was the first location to open in Los Angeles County since 2006, (Photographer: Patrick Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Families looking to dine out will also have plenty of options with major restaurant chains such as Burger King, KFC, McDonald’s, Subway and Taco Bell will be open; while Chick-Fil-A (closed every Sunday) and Panera Bread will both be closed.