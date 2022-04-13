Best cities to celebrate Easter in 2022: report

With Easter Sunday just a few days away, one report has found the best cities to celebrate the holiday.

On Tuesday, WalletHub published its annual report on the best places to celebrate Easter based on four categories: observers, traditions, kids’ events and weather.

For its report, WalletHub compared the 100 most populated U.S. cities based on 13 metrics within those four categories.

Aside from its overall report, WalletHub also found how the cities ranked based on specific metrics.

For example, WalletHub found that Birmingham, Alabama, has the most churches per capita, while New York City has the fewest.

Birmingham was also found to have the highest percentage of Christian population, while Colorado Springs, Colorado, was found to have the lowest percentage of Christian population.

Garland, Texas, was found to have both the fewest candy and chocolate stores per capita and the fewest flower and gift shops per capita.

Meanwhile, New York, Las Vegas and Honolulu tied for the city with the most candy and chocolate stores per capita. Orlando and Honolulu tied for the most flower and gift shops per capita.

WalletHub also found that the city with the best Easter weather forecast is Albuquerque, New Mexico, while Miami, Florida, was found to have the worst Easter weather forecast.

To see the overall ranking, here are the best cities to celebrate Easter this year, according to WalletHub.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Birmingham, Alabama Orlando, Florida Cincinnati, Ohio St. Louis, Missouri Cleveland, Ohio Buffalo, New York El Paso, Texas New Orleans, Louisiana Honolulu, Hawaii

