Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Holiday

Best cities to celebrate Easter in 2022: report

100 largest US cities were ranked based on Easter observers, traditions, kids’ events and weather forecast

close
Here are your FOX Business Flash top headlines for April 13. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for April 13

Here are your FOX Business Flash top headlines for April 13.

With Easter Sunday just a few days away, one report has found the best cities to celebrate the holiday. 

On Tuesday, WalletHub published its annual report on the best places to celebrate Easter based on four categories: observers, traditions, kids’ events and weather. 

For its report, WalletHub compared the 100 most populated U.S. cities based on 13 metrics within those four categories. 

PETSMART TO HOST FREE EASTER PHOTO DAY FOR FESTIVE PET OWNERS: ‘PETS ARE FAMILY’

Aside from its overall report, WalletHub also found how the cities ranked based on specific metrics. 

For example, WalletHub found that Birmingham, Alabama, has the most churches per capita, while New York City has the fewest. 

BIRD FLU OUTBREAK MAY IMPACT PRICE OF EGGS BEFORE EASTER

Birmingham was also found to have the highest percentage of Christian population, while Colorado Springs, Colorado, was found to have the lowest percentage of Christian population. 

Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh was found to be the best city to celebrate Easter in 2022, according to WalletHub.  (iStock / iStock)

Garland, Texas, was found to have both the fewest candy and chocolate stores per capita and the fewest flower and gift shops per capita. 

THERAPY DOG NAMED 2022 CADBURY BUNNY

Meanwhile, New York, Las Vegas and Honolulu tied for the city with the most candy and chocolate stores per capita. Orlando and Honolulu tied for the most flower and gift shops per capita. 

Birmingham

Birmingham was found to be the second-best city to celebrate Easter in 2022, according to WalletHub. Birmingham also has the highest percentage of Christian population and the most churches per capita, the report said. (iStock / iStock)

WalletHub also found that the city with the best Easter weather forecast is Albuquerque, New Mexico, while Miami, Florida, was found to have the worst Easter weather forecast.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

To see the overall ranking, here are the best cities to celebrate Easter this year, according to WalletHub. 

  1. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  2. Birmingham, Alabama
  3. Orlando, Florida
  4. Cincinnati, Ohio
  5. St. Louis, Missouri
  6. Cleveland, Ohio
  7. Buffalo, New York
  8. El Paso, Texas
  9. New Orleans, Louisiana
  10. Honolulu, Hawaii

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS