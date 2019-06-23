Dressbarn announces first store closures, beginning plan to shutter 650 locations by 2020

Dressbarn’s “wind down” of its retail operation is officially beginning at the end of this month.

The retailer announced Friday it will be closing 25 stores across the nation by the end of June and at least three more stores in July. Dressbarn, which listed the stores closing on its website, plans to shutter all 650 retail locations by the first half of 2020.

The 28 stores will be the first locations to close since Dressbarn and its parent company, Ascena Retail Group, announced last month the brand will be gradually shutting down its retail operation. Ascena Retail Group is also the parent company of Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lane Bryant and Justice.

"For more than 50 years, Dressbarn has served women’s fashion needs, and we thank all of our dedicated associates for their commitment to Dressbarn and our valued customers," Steven Taylor, the company's chief financial officer, said in a news release last month. "This decision was difficult, but necessary, as the Dressbarn chain has not been operating at an acceptable level of profitability in today’s retail environment."

The company said at the time that all stores and the retailer's website will operate as usual. Customers will still be able to use Dressbarn-branded credit cards and there are, so far, no changes to the fashion retailer's return, refund or gift card policies.

Dressbarn’s announcement comes as several retailers, including Payless ShoeSource and Gymboree, said they will be closing a chunk of their stores by the end of this year partly due to sluggish sales and the rise of e-commerce.

See the full list of Dressbarn stores closing on its website.

FOX Business' Shelley Ng contributed to this report.