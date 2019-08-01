Look good for less: Dollar General’s makeup makes splash online

article

Dollar General’s new makeup line is keeping things inexpensive for customers, but it’s also getting a lot of talk online.

Continue Reading Below

People all over the web have shared interest over the discount variety store’s Believe Beauty, especially a handful of popular YouTubers and Instagram influencers.

The company debuted its cosmetic brand in the spring, and since then it has received dozens of reviews on YouTube. One thing all of the YouTubers have in common -- they cannot get over the price.

The brand has more than 140 products -- all under $5 -- available online and in more than 15,000 of the chain's stores. Products include lipsticks, eye shadows, foundations, nail polishes and skincare accessories.

The online reviewers also seemed surprised by the quality of products. Video titles contain shocked phrases such as “WOW!” “Whatttt?!?” “OMG!” and “YOU HAVE TO SEE THIS!!"

Advertisement

Many of the videos have thousands of views, and some even have more than 100,000. YouTuber ThaTaylaa reviewed and demonstrated the products for 16 minutes. The video has more than 129,000 views, hundreds of comments and thousands of likes.

Not only is Dollar General’s new brand receiving free publicity on YouTube, but it even has its own hashtag on Instagram and other social media platforms. More than 3,600 Instagram posts have contained #believebeauty.

But Dollar General is not the only retailer to introduce an in-house beauty line. Walgreens, Target, Zara and even 7-Eleven have recently added budget beauty products.

Although most consumers probably know 7-Eleven for their fast food, roadside snacks, frozen drinks and gasoline, the convenience store chain has been offering its $5-and-under Simply Me Beauty products since 2017.

Several celebrities have also launched their own beauty brands, often publicized through personal social media accounts. Some big-name brands include Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics, Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

With the help of social media influencers, the growing popularity of these budget makeup brands could soon translate into competition for bigger name makeup lines.