Disney announces new 2022 LGBTQ+ clothing collection for kids

Disney released a new LGBTQ+ clothing line for children on Monday amid the company's feud with Florida Republicans and Gov. Ron DeSantis over the state's new parental rights law.

The clothing line features the rainbow Pride flag printed on T-shirts, baby clothes, bracelets, sweaters, socks, backpacks and other items.

Several products incorporate the flag’s colors with fictional Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse. Pride-themed Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar selections are also available. The items are sold at Disney retail shops, the ‘shopDisney’ online store and all of Disney’s theme parks.

"The Disney Pride Collection was created by LGBTQIA+ employees and allies at The Walt Disney Company and is a reflection of their incredible contributions and place at the heart of the company," Disney wrote in its announcement. "We stand in solidarity with our LGBTQIA+ community everywhere."

The company has produced Pride children’s clothes every year since 2018, but the clothing line was renamed this year from the "Rainbow Disney Collection" to the "Disney Pride Collection."

Disney also said in a statement that the entirety of the proceeds from the collection’s sales up to June 30, the last day of Pride month, will be donated to various LGBTQ+ charity organizations. The company previously only donated a small percentage of the clothing line's profits.

The announcement comes amid Disney's months-long battle with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Republican state lawmakers over the company's public opposition to the state's Parental Rights in Education legislation that was signed into law in March.

H.B. 1557, dubbed by critics as the "Don't Say Gay" bill even though the law does not mention a ban on the word, prohibits instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in grades kindergarten through third grade and limits age-inappropriate discussions of sexuality in other grades. The law does not ban casual discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The law also allows parents to access their children's education and health records and requires schools to notify parents of changes to their child's mental, physical or emotional well-being. Schools are exempt from disclosing information about a child to their parents if a "reasonably prudent person" would be concerned that doing so could result in abuse, abandonment or neglect.

Disney condemned the law in a statement in late March, saying it should "never have passed and should never have been signed into law."

"Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that," the company wrote. "We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country."

But DeSantis responded to the company's opposition by signing a law last month to revoke Disney World's special tax status that had allowed the amusement park to act as its own local government.