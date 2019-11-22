Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Retail

Will lab-created diamonds take over the market?

They have a better price point, but will they be a girl's new best friend?

By FOXBusiness
close
Iannelli Diamond’s Joseph Shovak discusses the 2,000 small businesses which have been in operation in New York’s Diamond District for the past 100 years, the recent diamond heist and lab-created diamonds now on sale. video

Can lab-created diamonds change the industry?

Iannelli Diamond’s Joseph Shovak discusses the 2,000 small businesses which have been in operation in New York’s Diamond District for the past 100 years, the recent diamond heist and lab-created diamonds now on sale.

New York's Diamond District has no shortage of baubles, but is all that glitters gold?

Continue Reading Below

Iannelli Diamond’s Joseph Shovak spoke to FOX Business' Stuart Varney about lab-created diamonds and how they are affecting the market.

"It's hard to spot because you know what? It's pretty much the same thing, as far as structurally, but it's made in a lab. It's handmade as opposed to being made in the earth."

- Joseph Shovak, Iannelli Diamond

Shovak said while getting something natural has more significance to him, he understands why the price point is tempting to people.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

He pointed to a lab-created diamond earring set, which retails for around $4,000. If the earrings were created with naturally made diamonds, it would be close to double that price.

DE BEERS TO START MARKETING LAB-GROWN DIAMONDS

"They were very expensive to make for many, many years," Shovak said on "Varney & Co." "Now, it's becoming more and more popular for it to be made in these situations."

Shovak also mentioned how colored diamonds, like pink and blue, are extremely rare, but with lab-created diamonds becoming more widely accepted, they're easier to get.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE