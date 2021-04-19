CVS says over-the-counter COVID-19 tests now available

CVS announced Monday that it would begin selling recently approved over-the-counter COVID-19 testing kits both in stores and online. Two of the at-home tests, the Ellume COVID-19 Home Test Kit and the Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test, are "rapid" products and produce results within 15 minutes. A third one, Pixel by Labcorp Home Collection Kit, is a PCR product that takes 1-2 days to return results.

The Ellume test will be offered at $38.99 and will be available first in select locations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts becoming more widely available through CVS.com, and then in most CVS Pharmacy locations by the end of May. The Abbott test is available at CVS.com and in 5,600 CVS Pharmacy locations, with expansion planned. The Pixel by Labcorp kit is available through CVS.com and in select stores located in Alabama, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut.

NORTH CAROLINA WALGREENS ADMINISTERS SALINE INSTEAD OF COVID-19 VACCINE

"Access to testing continues to be an important part of the nation’s pandemic response," George Coleman, senior vice president and chief merchant, CVS Pharmacy, said in a news release. "Making OTC COVID-19 tests available to our customers helps remove barriers by providing convenient options for testing. CVS Health has been a leader in providing accessible testing in communities nationwide, and we continue to bring new solutions to market to ensure that consumers have a variety of COVID-19 testing options available to them."

The tests, which are not covered by insurance, are available with or without a prescription. CVS said they are "not meant to diagnose acute COVID-19 infection or test the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccination."

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

"With the addition of OTC testing options that can be conducted from the comfort of home, CVS Pharmacy continues to serve as a leader in COVID-19 testing, which remains a critical component of the nation’s pandemic response," the company said in a statement.