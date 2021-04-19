North Carolina Walgreens accidently administers saline instead of COVID-19 vaccine

A Walgreens in North Carolina accidentally inoculated some patients with saline rather than the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a report.

The mix-up occurred at one of the company's pharmacies in Monroe, North Carolina, according to FOX 46.

The store immediately reached out to each person that was mistakenly given saline and set up a time for them to come back and get properly vaccinated.

"We are investigating what happened and have taken immediate steps to review our procedures with the location to prevent this from occurring again," Walgreens said in a statement to FOX 46.

This will not impact the patients' second dose, Walgreens added.

This situation, however, isn't unique to Walgreens. In March, a Kroger clinic in Virginia mistakenly injected customers with empty syringes rather than giving them the actual COVID-19 vaccine.

Originally, Kroger thought the customers were injected with saline rather than the vaccine, calling it an "honest mistake," WTVR reported. But it turned out that the syringes had nothing in them at all.

Similarly, customers were also immediately informed of the mishap and received a proper COVID-19 shot, according to Kroger.

The two mishaps come as both companies have been accelerating efforts to vaccinate Americans.

Walgreens and Kroger began administering vaccinations at the end of December as part of the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program.

By March, Kroger was already delivering one million doses per week at its pharmacies and clinics.

To date, Walgreens has administered more than 11 million COVID-19 vaccinations at its 7,000 stores and off-site clinics.

Representatives for Walgreens did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.