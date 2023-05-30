Expand / Collapse search
Belk selling transgender pride shirts for toddlers: 'So happy to be me'

Trans flag shirt in size 2T removed by Belk's website after Fox Business inquiry

Belk is targeting children as young as 2 with transgender pride merchandise.

Until Tuesday, the department store chain’s website was selling a boys’ T-shirt that displayed the words, "So happy to be me," and featured a blue, pink and white happy face — the colors of the transgender pride flag.

The shirt was removed from Belk's website just hours after Fox Business reached out asking if it was aware of the merchandise. The company did not provide a statement by press time.

"So happy to be me"

The 'So happy to be me' shirt was removed from Belk's website just hours after Fox Business reached out asking if it was aware of the merchandise.  (Belk / Fox News)

"Show support with this kids Pride graphic t-shirt. Our toddler and youth t-shirt is soft and durable for everyday wear," Belk’s description for the shirt stated

While the description of the shirt said it was meant for boys ages 4 to 7, it was available in sizes as small as 2T (toddler).

'So happy to be me' T-shirt

The "So happy to be me" T-shirt by Instant Message was available on Belk's website in sizes 2T through X-Large until it was removed shortly after Fox News Digital's inquiry on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (Belk / Fox News)

TARGET PARTNERS WITH ORG PUSHING FOR KIDS' GENDERS TO BE SECRETLY CHANGED IN SCHOOLS WITHOUT PARENTAL CONSENT

Instant Message shirt

The "So happy to be me" T-shirt by Instant Message was available on Belk's website in sizes 2T through X-Large until it was removed shortly after Fox News Digital's inquiry on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (Belk / Getty Images)

Another pro-LGBTQ shirt for boys that is still currently on Belk’s website doesn’t have any words but features various ice cream confections bearing the colors of the lesbian flag, transgender flag, gay pride flag, bisexual flag and a milkshake with the letter Q for "Queer."

Both shirts on Belk’s website were sold via online retailer Instant Message.

Instant Message did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Love Equality Pride

Belk boasts a 'Pride' section on its website that features an array of LGBTQ clothing and products, some geared toward children as young as 4. (Belk / Fox News)

Belk boasts a "Pride" section on its website that features an array of LGBTQ clothing and products, some geared toward children as young as 4.

However, upon clicking many of the items, an error page appears saying Belk "no longer carries" this item. 

Belk Pride

Belk boasts a "Pride" section on its website that features an array of LGBTQ clothing and products for young children. (Belk / Fox News)

Belk's Pride website

Belk boasts a "Pride" section on its website that features LGBTQ clothing for 7-year-old girls. (Belk / Fox News)

