Coronavirus crisis: Ulta Beauty furloughs all retail, salon workers

Staff will be furloughed starting April 19 due to coronavirus

Ulta Beauty announced Wednesday it will furlough its retail and salon workers on April 19 due to the spread of COVID-19. Furloughed staff will be eligible to apply for unemployment under the recent passing of the federal CARES Act.

“As we navigate this very fluid situation, our teams are evaluating all new information, including recently passed legislation, to ensure we can make the best decisions for our associates, our guests and our business,” Ulta CEO Mary Dillon said in a press release.

ULTAULTA BEAUTY INC.200.57+13.02+6.94%

“After thoughtful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily furlough many of our store and salon associates. During these uncertain times, we will do all we can to make sure these associates are supported.”

Dillon added that she will waive her own salary and personally donate $500,000 to the Ulta Beauty Associate Relief Program, which is assisting employees facing personal hardship due to the virus.

Ulta will continue to offer online sales for customers and will pay its distribution center staff an additional $2 an hour. The company will also donate 450,000 medical-grade gloves from its salons to hospitals across the country in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

