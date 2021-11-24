Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Retail

Concha rips California Gov. Newsom, Pelosi over retail crime uptick: 'It's chaos in the City by the Bay'

Retailers forced to adjust as crime uptick stifles Bay Area businesses

close
Fox News Contributor Joe Concha argues the looting unraveling in California cities is having a 'real impact' on the community. video

Concha rips California Gov. Newsom, Pelosi over San Francisco looting: 'It's chaos in the City by the Bay'

Fox News Contributor Joe Concha argues the looting unraveling in California cities is having a 'real impact' on the community.

Fox News Contributor Joe Concha criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and California Gov. Gavin Newsom for the lack of leadership as the retail crime spree plagues the "City by the Bay."

JOE CONCHA: This looting and we're going to call it that because it's looting. It's having a real impact, actually… It's chaos in the City by the Bay. Residents are leaving there in droves. Who's in charge there, by the way? Oh, that's right. Nancy Pelosi. Gavin Newsom. I don't hear them talking about this very much when this is obviously a huge, huge issue playing out on our screens, on the news every night, at least some news outlets, anyway.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

close
Fox News contributor Joe Concha on the reaction to the Rittenhouse verdict, the media warning against using the word 'looting,' Gov. Gavin Newsom calling on mayors to step up amid retail crime spree and the Women's March apology over '1492' email. video

Concha on media blasting Rittenhouse verdict

Fox News contributor Joe Concha on the reaction to the Rittenhouse verdict, the media warning against using the word 'looting,' Gov. Gavin Newsom calling on mayors to step up amid retail crime spree and the Women's March apology over '1492' email.