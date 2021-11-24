Concha rips California Gov. Newsom, Pelosi over retail crime uptick: 'It's chaos in the City by the Bay'

Fox News Contributor Joe Concha criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and California Gov. Gavin Newsom for the lack of leadership as the retail crime spree plagues the "City by the Bay."

JOE CONCHA: This looting and we're going to call it that because it's looting. It's having a real impact, actually… It's chaos in the City by the Bay. Residents are leaving there in droves. Who's in charge there, by the way? Oh, that's right. Nancy Pelosi. Gavin Newsom. I don't hear them talking about this very much when this is obviously a huge, huge issue playing out on our screens, on the news every night, at least some news outlets, anyway.

