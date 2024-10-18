Colsen fire pits sold at Amazon, Walmart recalled after multiple burn injuries: report

Nearly 90,000 tabletop fire pits for indoor and outdoor use have been recalled after a couple of dozen people have been injured from flames escaping the container.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced on Thursday that approximately 89,500 Colsen-branded fire pits have been recalled.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fire pits and dispose of them," CPSC stated in its recall. The statement also urged people not to resell the product.

Use of the recalled fire pits could "lead to injury quickly and unexpectedly, causing burns in less than one second that can be serious and deadly."

The fire pits consist of a concrete, open reservoir intended to contain burning liquid alcohol. There are seven models of Colsen-branded fire pits varying in size from 5 to 18 inches wide.

Fire pit models are gray or black in color and are round, rectangular, hexagonal, square, or skull-shaped. The fire pits are sold with a flame extinguisher with the "Colsen" brand printed on it.

"The firm stopped selling Colsen-branded fire pits less than one year after it acquired the product business and does not have the financial resources to offer a remedy to consumers," the consumer safety agency stated.

Aside from the Colsen website, the firepits were most notably sold through Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair, Sharper Image, FlipShop, Grommet, Meta and TikTok from January 2020 to July 2024 for costs ranging from $40-$90.

The product made by Colsen Fire Pits LLC, of Miami, Florida, has a product number of 25-015.

There have been 31 reports received of "flame jetting and flames escaping from the concrete container," with 19 of those resulting in burn injuries. Two of those resulted in third-degree burns to more than 40% of victims’ bodies.

Six injuries have required surgery, prolonged medical treatment, admission to burn treatment facilities, short-term disability, loss of function, physical therapy, or permanent disfigurement, according to the CPSC.